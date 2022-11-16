Third man charged with murder of Thomas Dooley at Tralee cemetery

A 20-year-old man appeared before Tralee District Court on Wednesday morning, charged with the murder of father of seven Thomas Dooley at a cemetery in Tralee last month.

Thomas Dooley, of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork, is charged with the murder of 43-year-old Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee, on October 5 last.

He is also charged with causing serious harm to Siobhan Dooley, wife of the deceased man.

Detective Sergeant Ernie Henderson said Mr Dooley replied "No comment" to each of the two charges after formal caution when arrested at Tralee Garda Station at 3.09am on Wednesday morning.

An application for legal aid for Thomas Dooley, 20, who the court was told is unemployed, was made by his solicitor Aoife Buttimer. This was adjourned to allow a statement of means to be furnished.

Judge David Waters remanded Thomas Dooley in custody for a week for production of the book of evidence.

A second person, a teenager, is scheduled to appear at 2pm on Wednesday at Tralee District Juvenile Court in connection with the incident in the Tralee cemetery.

Two men, including a brother and a cousin of the deceased, have already been charged with the murder of Tomas Dooley.

Thomas Dooley, 20, who appeared on Wednesday morning, is also a relative of the deceased and is the third man to be charged with his murder.