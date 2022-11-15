Man and teenager arrested in connection with Tralee cemetery killing

The males are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station
Thomas Dooley who was fatally wounded at an incident at Rath Cemetery in Tralee during a funeral service there. File Picture: Facebook

Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 09:38
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have arrested two more people in connection with a fatal assault at a cemetery in Kerry last month.

Thomas Dooley, 43, from Hazlewood Drive, Ballyspillane in Killarney, suffered fatal stab wounds when he was attacked in Rathass cemetery in Tralee on Wednesday, October 5.

He and his wife had been attending a funeral at the cemetary when the attack took place.

His wife also sustained serious injuries during the incident.

This morning, gardaí said they had arrested two males as part of their ongoing investigation into Mr Dooley's death.

The men, one aged in his 20s and the other a youth in his teens, are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.

So far two other men, including his brother Patrick Dooley, 35, of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, and his first cousin also called Thomas Dooley, 41, of Bay 10 Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Cork, have been charged with his murder.

