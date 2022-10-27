Woman charged with the murder of her two children in car fire too ill to appear in court

It is hoped there will be directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions at the next court date.
Lynn Egar (pictured) is charged with the murder of her two children, Thelma Dennany, aged five, and two-year-old Mikey Dennany.

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 12:03
Jessica Thompson

A woman charged with the murder of her two children in a Westmeath car fire in September has been further remanded in custody, pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Lynn Egar (48) from Winetown, Rathowen, County Westmeath, was due to appear by videolink before Judge Bernadette Owens at Mullingar District Court on Thursday morning.

A sick note was furnished to the court, however, and, in her absence, she was remanded in custody for a further four weeks.

Ms Lynn is charged with the murders of her five-year-old daughter Thelma Dennany and two-year-old son Mikey Dennany.

The children suffered serious injuries and died in a car fire in Multyfarnham, Westmeath on September 9.

Ms Lynn will reappear on November 24 at Mullingar District Court when it is hoped DPP directions will be available.

Mother charged with murder of her children in Westmeath car fire remanded in custody

