Mother charged with murder of her children in Westmeath car fire remanded in custody

Lynn Egar, 48, appeared before Judge Bernadette Owens by video link at Athlone District Court this morning
Lynn Egar (pictured) is charged with the murder of her two children, Thelma Dennany, aged five, and two-year-old Mikey Dennany.

Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 11:29
Jessica Thompson

A woman charged with the murder of her two children in a Westmeath car blaze earlier this month is due to reappear before Mullingar District court on October 27.

Lynn Egar, 48, appeared before Judge Bernadette Owens by video link at Athlone District Court this morning and was remanded in custody on consent for a further four weeks.

She is charged with the murder of her two children, Thelma Dennany, aged five, and two-year-old Mikey Dennany, who were fatally injured in a car fire in Co. Westmeath on September 9.

Ms Egar will reappear before Mullingar District Court on October 27 via video link. 

DPP directions are expected to be ready by that date.

