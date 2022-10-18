Diamond faced Rolex and over €47,000 seized in CAB operation

A diamond-faced Rolex watch, €1,910 in cash, and electronic devices have been seized from a Dublin city centre property this morning.
The seizure was made by the Criminal Assets Bureau with the assistance of Gardaí and a customs cash dog.
The operation was a follow-up to a referral by the Drugs Unit attached to DMR North Central in October 2020 resulting from a substantial cash seizure of €93,000.
In addition to the items and cash seized in today's search operation, a further €47,000 has been restrained in financial accounts linked to the investigation.
"Today’s operation marks a significant development in the on-going Criminal Assets Bureau proceeds of crime investigation," a garda spokesperson has said.