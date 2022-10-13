Ulster Bank appeals decision on compensation for three customers in tracker controversy

The outcome of the three cases may have a bearing for thousands of other borrowers from the bank who were on trackers
Ulster Bank appeals decision on compensation for three customers in tracker controversy

Ulster Bank said, among other things, the FSPO erred in his interpretation of the contracts and gave inadequate reasons for his decision.

Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 17:39
Ann O’Loughlin

The High Court has been urged to overturn decisions of the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (FSPO) in relation to compensation in three cases of customers who complained to Ulster Bank in the tracker mortgage controversy.

The outcome of the three cases may have a bearing for thousands of other borrowers from the bank who were on trackers. The FSPO found borrowers were entitled to redress based on their entitlements under their tracker mortgage contract with the bank.

Ulster Bank appealed the decision saying, among other things, the FSPO erred in his interpretation of the contracts and gave inadequate reasons for his decision. The FSPO opposes the appeal, and the borrowers are notice parties to the case but cannot be named.

Dealing with one of the complaints upheld by the FSPO which found Ulster Bank had breached provisions of the 2017 FSPO Act in its conduct, Eoin McCullough SC, for Ulster Bank, argued the FSPO carried out no legal analysis of the decision. 

There was also a misinterpretation of the documentation relating to the mortgage by the FSPO, he said. The analysis that was carried out "just makes no sense in the ordinary meaning of the words" contained in the documents, he said.

What the court must do is find out what the documents meant, and the decision was inconsistent with the plain meaning of the documents, he said. Counsel also said there was no real clarity in relation to the finding of a breach of the Central Bank's Consumer Protection Code.

He said there are previous decisions of the FSPO's predecessor organisation, the Financial Services Ombudsman (FSO), which directly contradicted this decision.

Consistency in decisions is a value which has relevance to confidence in the law, fairness, and to reducing the risk or arbitrariness, he said. It is a matter of natural and constitutional justice which, if one is going to depart from it, has to be explained, he said.

There were serious errors to be found in the FSPO decision, individually or cumulatively, he said. It should be set aside and/or sent back to the FSPO for reconsideration, he said. The FSPO disputes the claims made by Ulster Bank.

More in this section

File Photo A ROW BETWEEN Bus ireann and unions representing its workers is raging on this morning amid leaks about the companyÕ Girl with autism sues minister over alleged failure to provide school transport
Lucy Letby court case Nurse accused of murdering seven babies wrote ‘I am evil I did this’, court told
Cork man accused of rape who claimed sex was '100% consensual' found not guilty Cork man accused of rape who claimed sex was '100% consensual' found not guilty
Tracker Scandal#BankingOrganisation: Ulster BankOrganisation: Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman
Lucy Letby court case

Lucy Letby’s lawyer calls her a ‘dedicated’ nurse and says case is not a ‘done deal’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

  • 1
  • 11
  • 14
  • 19
  • 27
  • 39
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.211 s