'With all that's going on with police in this world, I shot him,' Garda murder accused had said

The trial also heard that Stephen Silver also said something about Black Lives Matter during the incident
The trial was told that an issue which the jury may have to decide is whether Stephen Silver  (pictured) was "ill-disposed towards gardaí" at the time. File photo: Michael McCormack/PA

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 13:51
Eoin Reynolds

Stephen Silver, who is accused of murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan, told gardaí that the deceased attacked him and added: "With all that's going on with the police in this world, I shot him," a barrister told the Central Criminal Court on Friday afternoon.

Opening Mr Silver's trial, prosecution counsel Michael Delaney SC said the accused then said something about Black Lives Matter, which the barrister said may have been a reference to the killing of George Floyd in America some months previously.

Mr Delaney said an issue which the jury may have to decide is whether Mr Silver was "ill-disposed towards gardaí" at the time and whether that "manifested itself in his actions during the day and, more importantly, in the course of the encounter with Garda Horkan."

Mr Silver (46), a motorbike mechanic from Aughavard, Foxford, Co. Mayo has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Det. Gda Horkan but guilty to manslaughter, by reason of diminished responsibility.

The trial is continuing before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of seven men and five women.

