'With all that's going on with police in this world, I shot him,' Garda murder accused had said

Stephen Silver, who is accused of murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan, told gardaí that the deceased attacked him and added: "With all that's going on with the police in this world, I shot him," a barrister told the Central Criminal Court on Friday afternoon.

Opening Mr Silver's trial, prosecution counsel Michael Delaney SC said the accused then said something about Black Lives Matter, which the barrister said may have been a reference to the killing of George Floyd in America some months previously.