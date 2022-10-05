Man charged after gardaí seize €110,000 worth of cannabis in Longford

€29,000 in cash and cocaine worth approximately €500 was also recovered
A man has been arrested after Gardaí seized €110,000 worth of cannabis and almost €29,000 in cash in Longford town yesterday.

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 22:50
Sally Gorman

A man is to appear in court following the discovery of €110,000 worth of cannabis during the search of two properties in Longford Town.

Cocaine with an approximate value of €500 and almost €29,000 in cash, was also recovered.

The man in his 30s is due before a sitting of Longford District Court on October 18.

The search was conducted by Longford gardaí and members from Crime and Community Policing and the North West Region Armed Support Unit.

The drugs and cash have been sent for further analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

