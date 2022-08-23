Witness appeal in Dylan McCarthy death probe 

Gardaí are hoping witnesses to “a melee” outside a pub in Kildare, which resulted in the death of a young Limerick man, will come forward to help identify those involved.

While gardaí have gathered CCTV footage capturing the incident, there is some doubt as to whether it provides sufficient detail as to what happened or who was involved.

Dylan McCarthy died on Monday afternoon after sustaining injuries in the fight, which happened outside The Bellyard bar in Monasterevin, in the early hours of Sunday.

The 29-year-old from Kilmallock, Co Limerick, was with his father, Eamon, and perhaps other people, when the fight occurred.

His father, aged 51, sustained significant facial injuries and surgeons have been fighting to save one of his eyes.

The deceased had been visiting his sister, who had just given birth. Both he and his father were out celebrating during Sunday and had spent some time in The Bellyard bar.

Gardaí are investigating reports of disagreements between the father and son and people in the bar over a period of time, during which they may have left and later come back into the pub.

Gardaí said they had yet to determine if Mr McCarthy’s fatal head injuries were directly caused by a blow, whether he was struck and fell to the ground and, as a result suffered fatal injuries, or if was struck and later fell and hit his head, suffering fatal injuries.

Sources said at one stage the row became physical and spilled out through the front door and onto Dublin Street. Gardaí are looking at a time period of 12.15am to 12.45am.

Gardaí said “quite a number” of people were involved in the row outside and that it turned “violent”.

It does not seem to be clear how many people took part in physical violence.

“There is a bit of footage,” said one source, “but the issue is there was quite a number of people involved in the melee. So, there’s an issue in identifying the individuals involved and then are you going to be able to identify the individual that did something and whether or not that led to Mr McCarthy’s death.”

Sources explained this is why the investigation is not yet a murder investigation and said this would depend on the post mortem results, if they prove conclusive.

“It could be a murder investigation, but it could be manslaughter, or maybe assault,” said one source.

Gardaí are hoping witnesses who were outside the pub or who saw what happened will come forward to help them piece together the chain of events.

Detectives will in time talk to the family to try and establish what members and friends were there.

They are thought to have a “fair idea” as to some of the other people that were there, but not all.

“The issue is if you do not have clear shot on the CCTV of everyone, you are relying on other witnesses or that individual to come forward,” said one source. “There’s a fair bit of work yet to be done in this investigation.”

Gardaí are appealing to motorists with dash cams who passed Dublin Street at the time to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.