Gardaí investigating Limerick man's death searching for at least five men

Gardaí are trying to identify people who were in a Kildare pub when a row erupted and spilled out on the streets of Monasterevin, resulting in the death of a young man.

Up to 30 people are thought to have been in The Bellyard Bar in the early hours of Sunday, when the incident happened. Detectives are focused on identifying males present on the night and those involved in the attack and are circulating CCTV images in a bid to do so.

Dylan McCarthy, aged 29, and from Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, is thought to have suffered blows to the head in an attack in which his father, 51-year-old Eamonn, also suffered injuries. They were attending a family gathering in the pub, celebrating the birth of Dylan’s niece.

Dylan’s father, who is understood to be from Co. Cork, was brought to Portlaoise Hospital and said to be in a serious condition. It is thought that at least five men were involved in the attack on the father and son, which carried on from inside the pub outdoors onto Dublin Street.

A friend of Dylan McCarthy was also struck but did not have to be hospitalised. While a murder investigation has not yet been launched, gardaí say all the necessary resources, similar to that of a homicide investigation, are being allocated.

The results of the post mortem examination will formally direct the inquiry. It is not yet known if the cause of death was the result of blows Mr McCarthy suffered or if he subsequently fell over and hit his head.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital but was pronounced dead on Monday afternoon. An early statement by An Garda Síochána said Mr McCarthy was found “unresponsive” at the scene and that Chief State Pathologist would conduct the post mortem.

Flowers at the scene in Monasterevin, Co Kildare, where Dylan McCarthy was assaulted on Sunday and later died Tallaght University Hospital on Monday.

It said that gardaí and emergency services attended Dublin Street after receiving reports of “an altercation involving a group of people at the entrance of a premises”. It said gardaí were appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them.

“Any person who was in the vicinity of Dublin Street, Monasterevin between 12.15am and 12.45am on Sunday, 21st August 2022 is asked to contact investigating Gardaí,” the statement said.

“Any road users who were in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to Gardaí.” It said that anyone with information can contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

As the garda investigation continues, the local community in Kilmallock offered its support to the family.

A spokesperson for the McCarthy family said: "Dylan's heartbroken parents Eamonn and Marita, sister Orla and partner Glenn, new nephew Liam, Dylan’s partner Aoife, aunts, uncles and the McCarthy and O’Doherty families are grateful to have had Dylan for 29 years. We are very thankful for all the masses, prayers and good wishes for Dylan.”

The local church has said that funeral arrangements will be announced after organ donation has taken place.

Tributes

Fr Chris O'Donnell said: "It is a source of comfort to Dylan's mother Marita that tonight, six of his organs are being donated. He will live on not only through the people who receive those organ donations, but in the hearts and memories of everyone in Kilmallock."

He said that the entire town is feeling the impact of Dylan's death. "The McCarthy family are quiet, genuine people. Dylan's choice to be an organ donor is typical of his families' generosity. We are all struggling to come to terms with their loss.

"I know that when the family get back to Kilmallock they will be met with love and compassion," he said. The priest said that it is as though Dylan "is everyone's son in Kilmallock today". "Every parent in the locality who has lost a child is feeling the McCarthy's loss with them," he added.

Fr David Casey said that people in Kilmallock are "astonished that this could happen" to one of their own. "I have spoken with neighbours and his former teachers and they have told me that he was a quiet, nice boy growing up, and that no one could have a bad word to say about him," he said.

Kilmallock GAA club has also paid tribute to Mr McCarthy. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we at Kilmallock GAA pass on our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Dylan McCarthy.

"Dylan played underage hurling and football at underage level and also played u21 and Junior hurling. He was a huge addition to any team and a real team player always.

"To Eamon, Marita and Orla, Dylan's partner Aoife, extended family and friends we are sorry for your great loss. We will remember Dylan always. There is no fairness in life and death, if there was no good men would die young. RIP Dylan," a club spokesperson said.