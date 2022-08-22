Man, 20s, pronounced dead following weekend assault in Kildare

A man in his 20s has died following a serious assault in Kildare in the early hours of Sunday, August 21.

The victim was found unresponsive at the scene on Dublin Street in Monasterevin. Gardaí arrived after receiving reports of an altercation involving a group of people at the entrance of a premises shortly after 12.30am.

Gardaí announced that he was pronounced dead this afternoon. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted by Chief State Pathologist, Dr Linda Mulligan.

A garda spokesperson said that the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation into the man's death.

A second man in his 50s was seriously injured in the course of the altercation. He is in hospital and his condition remains serious.

A garda spokesperson has renewed an appeal for witnesses to the incident.

"Any person who was in the vicinity of Dublin Street, Monasterevin between 12.15am and 12.45am on Sunday, 21st August 2022 is asked to contact investigating Gardaí. Any road users who were in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.