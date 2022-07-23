Almost 40 reports of the sharing of intimate images made to gardaí

Almost 40 reports of the sharing of intimate images made to gardaí

Intimate imagery abuse was criminalised under the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act 2020, also known as Coco's Law. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Sat, 23 Jul, 2022 - 02:00
Cormac O'Keeffe Security Correspondent

Gardaí received 37 reports of suspected sharing of intimate images over just a six-month period under a new system the force has set up with an online industry watchdog.

Intimate imagery abuse involves sharing, or threatening to share, intimate images of a person without their consent.

It was criminalised under the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act 2020, which also made “upskirting” an offence, defined as the recording of intimate images without the consent of the person being recorded.

This act, also known as  “Coco’s Law”, was commenced in February 2021.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, Garda HQ said that on September 2 last it set up an online reporting system with Hotline.ie that “enables victims of intimate image abuse (IIA) to report this type of criminal activity to Gardaí, via the Hotline website, while simultaneously making a IIA content removal request”.

Gardaí said that between September 2 and February 24, 2022 they received 37 reports from Hotline.ie.

“Following the removal of the reported links by Hotline.ie and further engagement by An Garda Síochána, 16 cases had been closed with no further action requested and 21 cases remain under assessment/ investigation,” the statement said.

These cases are separate to the 28 prosecutions — where charges have been brought or summonses issued — for IIA and upskirting under Coco’s Law.

The act was named after 21-year-old Nicole ‘Coco’ Fox, who took her own life after years of online harassment from bullies.

Gardaí said the law was still relatively new and expect the number of reports and prosecutions to increase over time.

Separate garda figures show that the number of blackmail cases involving a “threat to reveal intimate images” increased by 85% in 2021, with indications suggesting the bulk of victims are young males.

The garda statement follows the sentencing this month of convicted Scottish sex offender Paul Boyle of “industrial” levels of upskirting of school girls and women on and near the Luas and in the workplace.

Read More

Department of Justice spent €30k on Tinder advertising

More in this section

Cork hostel resident told security officer to 'f*** off back to your own country'  Cork hostel resident told security officer to 'f*** off back to your own country' 
Corkman who dived through window to evade gardaí tells court he was 'just being silly' Corkman who dived through window to evade gardaí tells court he was 'just being silly'
Corner of house with new brown metal tile roof and rain gutter. Metallic Guttering System, Guttering and Drainage Pipe Exterior Limerick man posing as roofer defrauded woman of over €30k
intimate image abuseCoco's LawCyrberbullyingCyber harassmentOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
<p>Judge Mary Dorgan said the OPW has a 'duty of care' the the public. Picture: Denis Minihane</p>

Judge reminds OPW of its duty of care following Bandon River relief case

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

  • 15
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 31
  • 40
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices