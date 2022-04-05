Gardaí warn Limerick students of WhatsApp blackmail scam threatening to circulate intimate images

Gardaí have warned people to be aware of a social media scam that involves blackmailing victims by threatening to post fake photos.

Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 11:51
David Raleigh

Gardaí in Limerick are warning secondary school students about a WhatsApp social media scam that attempts to blackmail unsuspecting victims by threatening to circulate fake intimate photos of them online. 

The advice from gardaí to anyone who receives such a message is not to engage with the sender.

Garda John Finnerty, of Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick City, advised smartphone users if they receive such a message to report it to gardaí, who will try to locate the sender.

“This pertains to some students receiving inappropriate WhatsApp messages from an unknown number or from an unknown account on social media. The message says that the sender has inappropriate photos of the student,” explained Garda Finnerty.

“The sender may send photos which have been doctored to appear to show the student, [however], the photo of the student may have been lifted from a social media account such as Instagram.” 

The student is then told to pay money to the sender or the sender will send the photo to everyone on their Instagram account. In effect, the student is being threatened with blackmail.”

Garda Finnerty advised students and parents to be vigilant and said there were a number of options available to the receiver of such a message to avoid being taken in or upset by the scam.

He said that if a student does receive such a message they should “not respond to it and do not arrange to pay money to the scammer”.

“Tell your parents or guardians and the school, report the matter to the gardaí, and screenshot any message that you receive, then delete the message immediately and block unknown numbers.” 

Garda Finnerty also advised: “If you do receive photos from an unknown source showing a friend in a compromising situation follow the same guidelines that I have just outlined.”

Henry Street Garda Station can be contacted at 061-212400.

