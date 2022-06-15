Bail refused for man charged with possession of knife in Cork city 

The Director of Public Prosecutions has decided that the case against a 49-year-old man allegedly seen in Cork city armed with a large knife in the early afternoon is suitable to be heard at district court level.

Kieran Quilligan is charged with possession of a weapon at 2.35pm on Monday, June 6 at Anderson Street, Cork.

He is in custody as gardaí made an objection to bail being granted.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail after being told that it would be alleged by the prosecution that the incident occurred in and around the Cork Simon Community property on that Monday afternoon.

Prosecution statements in the case are to be sent to the defence and the matter will then be before Cork District Court again in a fortnight.

It is alleged he entered Simon at Anderson’s Quay and was witnessed by a staff member with a large knife.

It is further alleged by the prosecution that he went on to Anderson Street with the large knife and that another Simon Community service user saw this knife too, and that throughout this time, Mr Quilligan was extremely agitated and extremely aggressive.

The judge was told that Quilligan was a resident at Cork Simon Community and was getting treatment for drug addiction.

Judge Kelleher asked the defendant what level of methadone he was on in his treatment. Quilligan said he was presently on a 50ml dose.

“I am having problems with drugs, trying to get help for it, but it is hard,” Quilligan said when first before the court in relation to the case.