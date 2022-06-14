Man in hospital after being shot in legs in west Belfast

A man is in hospital after being shot in the legs in an incident in the Forfar Lane area of west Belfast.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they received a report of a man with leg injuries following a shooting incident shortly before 9.15pm on Monday night.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or with information to call 101 quoting the reference number 1934 of 13/06/22.
Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.