Garda operation finds 'significant number' of illegal immigrants working in Meath premises

A large multi-agency Garda operation has found a number of illegal immigrants employed at a commercial business in Co Meath.

The Garda National Immigration Bureau, working alongside other departments, carried out a search operation at the premises on Wednesday.

The operation focused on identifying offences relating to the employment of illegal immigrants and is part of a wider investigation into human trafficking targeting those involved in facilitating illegal immigration into Ireland.

During the search, Gardaí identified a significant number of people working at the Meath premises as being illegally present in the State.

They were found to be working in breach of the Employment Permits Act on the basis of fraudulent documentation.

All those present were interviewed and Gardaí seized a number of fraudulent documents along with personnel files and mobile phones.

Intelligence obtained during the operation led to a follow-up search at a nearby private residence where a number of items were seized including fraudulent European ID documents and electronic devices.

The large operation involved over 40 personnel including interpreters.

Investigations are ongoing.