No bail application so far by man accused of killing Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

A man accused of murdering two men in Sligo last week has been further remanded in custody at Castlerea Prison.

Yousef Palani, (22) of Markievicz Heights, Cairns Road, Sligo, appeared via video link before Judge Sandra Murphy at Sligo District Court at 11am on Thursday morning.

He is charged with the murder of Aidan Moffitt (42) and Michael Snee (58) at their homes in Cartron Heights and City View Apartments in Sligo on Sunday, April 10, and Tuesday, April 12, respectively. Palani is also charged with assaulting Anthony Burke at Cleveragh, Sligo town on Saturday, April 9.

Defence solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern told the court he was making no application for bail "at this point in time".

Wearing a grey tracksuit, Palani confirmed for his solicitor that he had been seen by medical and psychiatric doctors as ordered by Judge Murphy at his first court appearance on April 14.

A member of the Prison Services also told the court that Palani had just been with a psychiatrist earlier this morning.

"Are the doctors coming back to see you?" Mr McGovern asked his client. "Yeah they are," replied Palani.

Mr McGovern told the accused that his legal team would be going in to see him once his 14-day quarantine period was up.

He then told the court that he had "absolutely no instructions" from his client thus far. "I hope to see him once we can see him in prison. There’s been no decisions made going forward," he added.

Judge Murphy further remanded Palini in custody to appear at Sligo District Court on May 12.