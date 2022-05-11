State's appeal to Graham Dwyer phone data challenge likely 'fully argued', Supreme Court told

Lawyers involved in convicted murderer Graham Dwyer’s challenge over mobile phone metadata evidence used to convict him have told the Supreme Court the matter has likely been “fully argued”.

Sean Guerin SC, representing the State, said the parties will seek to agree on terms upon which the matter can be concluded. He noted that oral arguments have already been given in both the Supreme Court and the European Court of Justice (CJEU) in the State’s appeal against a High Court decision that a 2011 data retention law should be struck down.