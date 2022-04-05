Graham Dwyer has legal battle ahead to win freedom, say experts

A landmark European court ruling in the Graham Dwyer case “significantly tilts the balance” in favour of criminals, former Garda bosses have said.

Families of homicide victims said some murders could go unsolved as a result and said it was “common sense” that the protection of life should take precedence over rights to privacy.

The warnings follow the decision of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), concluding that the blanket retention and accessing of telephone traffic data in the investigation of serious crime breaches EU fundamental rights to privacy.

Phone traffic evidence was central to the successful conviction of Dwyer in March 2015 for the 2012 murder of Elaine O’Hara.

While the ruling is a major boost to Dwyer’s bid to overturn his conviction, legal experts say he has a battle ahead and that the evidence, although illegal, could still be accepted by the Court of Appeal.

The ECJ endorsed the ruling of the High Court in December 2018, which found that the “general and indiscriminate” data retention system in Ireland breached EU laws, particularly the right to privacy.

Bid for freedom

Dwyer had taken the case to the High Court as part of his bid for freedom with a separate case before the Court of Appeal to overturn his murder conviction.

The State took the High Court decision to the Supreme Court, which referred the issue to the ECJ for a ruling. Its decision now goes back to the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court will now have to comply with the decision upholding the 2018 High Court decision,” said Shane Kilcommins, professor of law at University of Limerick.

Graham Butler, associate professor of law at Aarhus University, Denmark, said: “There has been a string of cases for the last number of years confirming that states like Ireland cannot retain ‘general and indiscriminate’ traffic data.”

Former garda assistant commissioner Pat Leahy said: “The ruling will have a significant impact on the capacity of police to conduct serious crime investigations.

"It significantly tilts the balance in favour of the criminal. We must find a balance between the right to privacy and the right to personal safety and security.”

Former assistant commissioner Michael O’Sullivan said: “The ECJ decision will be welcomed by criminals because they know that it places law enforcement at a distinct disadvantage and it is not good for safeguarding society because criminals will benefit.”

The Irish Examiner reported on Monday that Garda use of data retention powers has plummeted by 80% between 2018 and 2021 after the High Court ruling.

Joan Deane of AdVIC, representing families of homicide victims, said: “The ruling is very concerning as it undermines the gardaí’s ability to investigate serious crime and it could result in some murders becoming unsolvable.

There has to be some common sense as a person’s right to life has to be held in greater importance than an individual’s privacy rights.”

“It is very important no one forgets Elaine O’Hara in all of this.”

Legal experts say the outcome for Dwyer, particularly before the Court of Appeal, is not yet clear.

Prof Kilcommins said the State will cite a Supreme Court judgement in the JC case in 2015 and argue the breach was “inadvertent” and the evidence should still be admitted.

“The prosecution will argue gardaí did not know at the time they were gathering this impugned evidence that they were breaching Dwyer’s rights since, at the time, the provisions authorising the gathering of evidence remained good law.”

Associate professor of law at Trinity, David Kenny, said it was “not a foregone conclusion” that Dwyer would win.

He thought the JC case will be relevant: “My understanding of Irish law and admissibility is what matters is the state of mind of gardaí at the time of the gathering of evidence.”