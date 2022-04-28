Father of Cork toddler Santina Cawley breaks down in tears during murder trial

WARNING: Readers may find the following content distressing.

The father of two-year-old Santina Cawley broke down in tears in the witness box today as he was asked to look at CCTV of himself and his daughter in a supermarket on the day before her death.

Michael Cawley was being cross-examined by Brendan Grehan senior counsel for Mr Cawley’s then-partner, Karen Harrington, who is on trial for murdering the child.

Commenting on the moment he found his daughter in the room with Karen Harrington in the early hours of that morning, he said it was “the shock of my life – finding my daughter was a terrible shock.”

Mr Grehan asked Mr Cawley how Karen Harrington got on with Santina. He said: “Karen got on very good with Santina.”

Mr Grehan asked: “She doted on her – she was very fond of her?” Mr Cawley replied: “Yes. Santina got on with everyone. When she was in a ward in hospital, everyone loved her – all the nurses, everyone – and she loved them. She was very friendly.”

Mr Grehan said: “You could not imagine Karen doing anything to Santina?” Agreeing, Mr Cawley said: “I left my daughter with someone I thought I could trust. I left her with Karen a few times and there was never a problem.

I could never say anything bad about Karen – she got on with Santina. Santina would have been getting on with her… I trusted Karen with Santina.

“I did not think Karen would hurt my daughter. I did not think she would do anything to my daughter.”

The trial of Karen Harrington continues today before Mr Justice Michael McGrath and the seven men and five women of the jury at the Central Criminal Court in Cork.

38-year-old Karen Harrington of Lakelands Crescent, Mahon, Cork, denies the murder of Santina Cawley at Elderwood Park, Boreenamanna Road, on July 5, 2019.