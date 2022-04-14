Man charged in relation to Sligo killing 

A man who was arrested following the death of a man in Sligo on Wednesday has been charged by Gardaí.
He will appear before Sligo District Court this afternoon.
A man who was arrested following the death of a man in Sligo on Wednesday has been charged by Gardaí.
He will appear before Sligo District Court this afternoon.
More to follow . . .
Sign up to to get the latest news direct to your inbox daily at 1pm
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox
Thursday, April 14, 2022 - 12:00 PM
Thursday, April 14, 2022 - 12:00 PM
Thursday, April 14, 2022 - 12:00 PM