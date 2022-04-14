Man charged in relation to Sligo killing 

He will appear before Sligo District Court this afternoon.
Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 14:11

A man who was arrested following the death of a man in Sligo on Wednesday has been charged by Gardaí.

He will appear before Sligo District Court this afternoon.

More to follow . . .

