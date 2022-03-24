Shannon murder trial jury views CCTV footage at centre of case

CCTV of the 12-second incident at the centre of a murder trial related to a Shannon nightclub four years ago was replayed many times for the judge and jury on Thursday.

The six men and six women of the jury also heard that the man who was killed allegedly asked the accused moments beforehand: “What are you looking at?” They also heard that earlier in the night at the club the accused man was punched in the lip by the deceased who allegedly asked him: “What’s happening, faggot?”

23-year-old Nathan O’Neill, who was 19 at the time and from Hill Top Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick, is on trial at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork on a charge of murdering Jamie Higgins at the Shannon Knights licensed premises at Tullyvarraga, Shannon, County Clare, on March 18, 2018. He admits manslaughter but denies murder. He pleaded guilty to causing serious harm to Michael Shannon.

Much of the evidence on Thursday consisted of CCTV from the nightclub premises on the night. Detective Sergeant Kevin O’Hagan identified many of the parties featuring in the video recordings from the scene on the night.

The detective said the main incident between Nathan O’Neill, the late Mr Higgins and Michael Shannon lasted no more than 11 or 12 seconds. He said that the investigation entailed the taking of more than 200 statements.

Defence barrister Jack Nicholas cross-examined Det. Sgt O’Hagan and asked him about a reported incident where it was alleged that the previous month Nathan O’Neill had been chased by two men, including the late Jamie Higgins.

Mr Nicholas suggested that to avoid Mr Higgins and another man on that occasion, Nathan O’Neill allegedly got into the back garden of a house and knocked on the door of a house and a lady assisted him and he managed to escape.

Det. Sgt O’Hagan said they did receive a report consistent with this but without any parties being identified.

Mr Nicholas BL said that when interviewed, Nathan O’Neill said that just before the main altercation at the centre of the trial that the deceased asked him: “What are you looking at?” The defendant, Mr O’Neill, also said that much earlier in the nightclub, the deceased asked him: “What’s happening, faggot?” and he told gardaí that the deceased punched him in the lip.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon and the six women and six men of the jury were told at the outset that the incident at the centre of this trial occurred in the early hours of the morning following celebrations after the St Patrick’s Day Grand Slam win by the Irish rugby team in 2018.

The trial continues.