Limerick murder accused a victim of 'coke-fuelled attack' by deceased and cousin, trial hears

The Limerick man on trial for murdering a 23-year-old man at a Shannon nightclub four years ago was himself the victim of a cocaine-fuelled attack, a judge and jury was told.

Nathan O’Neill, 23, of Hill Top Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick, is on trial at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork on a charge of murdering Jamie Higgins at the Shannon Knights licensed premises at Tullyvarraga, Shannon, Co Clare, on March 18, 2018. He admits manslaughter but denies murder.

He pleaded guilty to causing serious harm to Michael Shannon. The accused was 19 at the time.

Michael Shannon was called by the prosecution to give evidence on Wednesday. By his own statement to gardaí, he did “a couple of lines of coke” in a house the evening before this incident and another line in a toilet cubicle at the nightclub. He said his friend and first cousin, the late Jamie Higgins, had been drinking beer and Captain Morgan’s rum.

Defence senior counsel Anthony Sammon said as well as the injured party, Mr Shannon, admitting to using cocaine on the night, the toxicology report on the deceased also proved positive for cocaine.

Mr Sammon put to Mr Shannon words from his own statement to gardaí: “I was side by side with Jamie [the deceased] when Jamie hit the young fella [the accused]. The young fella took a few steps back. I went towards him. I don’t know why I went towards him. Maybe it was instinct. When Jamie hit the young fella he went back, Jamie went forward and I went forward. I saw the young fella’s hands move fast. I didn’t see a knife. I didn’t hit anyone.”

Mr Shannon confirmed to Mr Sammon that this was all correct. The defence senior counsel then put it to him: “You seem to have been puzzled by your own behaviour as to why you went forward. You joined in after Jamie had launched his attack and you don’t know why.”

Mr Shannon replied: “Correct.”

Mr Sammon said: “There is a reason why. You were operating under the influence of cocaine.”

The witness replied: “Possibly.”

Mr Sammon continued: “In the body of the unfortunate Jamie Higgins there was cocaine found in his system. This was a coke-fuelled attack on Nathan O’Neill — you don’t quarrel with that.”

Mr Shannon did not disagree, and Mr Sammon said he had no further questions for the witness.

Sophie Meehan, who was in a relationship with Nathan O’Neill in March 2018, testified in his trial on Wednesday.

Prosecution senior counsel Dean Kelly said: “You never saw Nathan with a knife — not then and not at any stage?” Ms Meehan agreed she never saw a knife.

Mr Kelly SC put it to Ms Meehan that she and Mr O’Neill and others in their group had been drinking but nobody was doing drugs. He said an hour and a half before the incident at the centre of the trial, Ms Meehan saw Nathan O’Neill’s lip was bleeding but she had not seen what caused this.

'Some mouthing' between two groups

She agreed with the suggestion that there was “some mouthing” between two groups but that Nathan did not say anything.

Questioned about her statement to gardaí, Ms Meehan said: “I don’t remember. As I said, I was intoxicated making that statement [at 9am on March 18, 2018] so I don’t remember.”

Another part of this statement was then put to her, where it was stated: “Jamie Higgins hit Nathan in the face with his fist. When Nathan got jumped, they both fell to the floor fighting each other – Jamie and Nathan.”

She said she did not see a knife or anyone being stabbed and said: “Sure I wasn’t there.”

Mr Kelly said: “Nathan was put outside. You spoke to him. You wiped blood off his face. He was shaking. He was upset. You were trying to calm him down. He ran off into a big forest across the way. Guards and security found him fairly quickly and brought him back.”

Defence senior counsel Anthony Sammon put it to Ms Meehan: “You told the guards you were aware there had been an incident with Nathan O’Neill where he was chased by Jamie Higgins and his brother Calvin a few weeks before this.”

Referring back to her direct examination by Mr Kelly, Ms Meehan said: “I told the other fella my statement was 9am the next day and I was intoxicated.

Mr Sammon said: “I have to say to you, you are seeking to use that as a mantra to avoid giving evidence in this case. Someone is putting you under pressure.”

Ms Meehan replied: “What is that meant to mean?”

Mr Sammon said: “Someone is getting at you to not cooperate with this trial.” Mr Sammon then quoted from Ms Meehan’s statement to gardaí: “Nathan was followed by them a couple of weeks ago. They had balaclavas and machetes. Calvin dragged his brother, Jamie, into this.”

Mr Sammon asked her if she was saying the guards were making that up? She replied: “I never said guards made it up. I said I was intoxicated when giving my statement.”

The trial before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon and the six women and six men of the jury continues.