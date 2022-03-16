Corkman charged with assault of woman at bus stop

A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged on Wednesday with assault causing harm to a woman at a bus stop at Merchants Quay in January last year.
Michael Cauley is charged with assault causing harm to Karen Harrington on January 26 2001, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.
Garda Conor Manton brought the charge against Michael Cauley of Leeside Apartments, Bachelors Quay, Cork.
Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case against the accused until March 30 to give him an opportunity to consult with a solicitor in relation to the matter.
The defendant was remanded on bail until then. No background details were given in relation to the alleged incident that gave rise to the charge.