Corkman charged with assault of woman at bus stop

Michael Cauley is charged with assault causing harm to Karen Harrington on January 26 2001, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act
Corkman charged with assault of woman at bus stop

Judge adjourned  case against accused until March 30 to give him an opportunity to consult with a solicitor in relation to the matter. Picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 20:30
Liam Heylin

A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged on Wednesday with assault causing harm to a woman at a bus stop at Merchants Quay in January last year.

Michael Cauley is charged with assault causing harm to Karen Harrington on January 26 2001, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Garda Conor Manton brought the charge against Michael Cauley of Leeside Apartments, Bachelors Quay, Cork.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case against the accused until March 30 to give him an opportunity to consult with a solicitor in relation to the matter.

The defendant was remanded on bail until then. No background details were given in relation to the alleged incident that gave rise to the charge.

More in this section

Boy who suffered injury to cheek during delivery at maternity hospital awarded €45k Boy who suffered injury to cheek during delivery at maternity hospital awarded €45k
Courts of Criminal Justice, Dublin Mother will be 'forever haunted' by son's murder in 'act of brutality we could never imagine'
Man dangled his baby upside down over river in stand-off with gardaí Partner of Clare TD pleads guilty to drugs possession
#CourtsPlace: CorkPerson: Michael CauleyPerson: Karen Harrington
<p>At Ennis District Court on Wednesday, Judge Mary Larkin said there was 'an element of perversion' in the offence carried out by the man.</p>

Clare man performed solo sex act in public swimming pool changing room

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 12, 2022

  • 13
  • 21
  • 28
  • 37
  • 45
  • 46
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices