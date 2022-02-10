Double agony for Shine victims as deal delayed

Victims, many of whom are elderly and in ill health, insist the Medical Missionaries of Mary religious order have walked back from an agreed settlement.
Michael Shine (86) after he was sentenced to four years in prison for indecent assault. Picture: Collins Courts

Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

The victims of child abuser Michael Shine will have to wait until after he is out of prison before they receive any compensation because of a dispute over legal costs.

Due to legal wrangling, the proposed multi-million settlement to more than 100 victims fell at the last hurdle in recent weeks, and a resolution could now be months away.

The delay has been met with considerable anger and frustration by victims, many of whom are elderly and in ill health. Shine is due to be released from prison before the summer.

He was jailed for four years in 2019 for indecently assaulting seven boys in his care over a period of three decades.

A proposed settlement between the Medical Missionaries of Mary and those claiming abuse by Shine, who was employed by Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, which was at one time owned by the Order, was on the verge of completion. 

At the last minute, the religious order told the High Court that the matter was not settled.

Victims insist the religious order walked back from an agreed settlement.

The settlement row touches on an indemnity agreement involving the Order, under which the HSE says it is entitled to be fully indemnified in relation to estimated costs of about €1m and expenses.

A test civil action, out of more than 100 cases alleging abuse against the former consultant, has now been given priority to go ahead in the High Court.

Lawyers for the claimants say the first test case will now include a claim for aggravated damages on foot of the collapse of the deal.

The HSE position is that it has sought reimbursement of costs and expenses it had incurred in relation to the cases from the religious order.

It said the exercise by the HSE of its entitlements “does not in any way preclude” the plaintiffs and the Order from resolving the plaintiffs’ claims.

