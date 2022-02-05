Man charged with alleged air rage incident on Ryanair flight

A 25-year old man has been remanded in custody after appearing at Ennis District Court concerning an alleged ‘air rage’ incident onboard a Ryanair flight.

At a special sitting of Ennis District Court on Saturday evening, Judge Mary Larkin remanded Ioan Remi Makula in custody in Limerick prison to next Wednesday.

Judge Larkin remanded Mr Makula of 52 Fearann Ri, Doughiska, Galway after his solicitor, Tara Godfrey, said that there was no application for bail for her client.

Mr Makula is charged in connection with an incident onboard a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Shannon on February 4. He is accused of engaging in behaviour of a threatening, abusive or insulting nature, contrary to Section 2(a) of the Air Navigation and Transport Act.

In evidence, Garda Chris Healy of Shannon Garda Station told the court that he arrested Mr Makula at Shannon airport at 9.40pm on Friday night and later charged him at Shannon Garda Station at midnight.

Garda Healy said that in response to caution and charge, Mr Makula made no reply.

Judge Larkin granted legal aid to Ms Godfrey to represent Mr Makula in the case.

Mr Makula was standing in the body of the court for the brief hearing and Judge Larkin told Mr Makula: “Sit down young man. Sit down and stop drawing attention to yourself.”

Mr Makula then sat down at a nearby seat.

Sgt Noel O’Rourke told the court that there is an issue that when Mr Makula was arrested at Shannon airport on Friday night he was travelling on a Romanian passport.

Sgt O’Rourke said that Mr Makula had previously surrendered an Irish passport.

In reply, Judge Larkin told Sgt O’Rourke that if there is an application for bail for Mr Makula at a later court date, Gardai can insert that detail in their 'bail-pack'.

Judge Larkin said that if bail is granted in the future that Mr Makula would be directed to hand over all passports to Gardai.

Ms Godfrey asked that a psychiatric assessment be carried out on Mr Makula while in custody.

Ms Godfrey said that Mr Makula is on medication at the moment and told the court that his mother had a plastic bag in court with his medication to give to him.

Judge Larkin ordered that Mr Makula appear at Ennis District Court on Wednesday via video-link from prison.