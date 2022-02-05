Jail for young Cork addict who wrecked €7k motorbike amid 'absolutely horrific' crime spree

A young man’s crime spree in Cork which saw him burgle several houses and crash a €7,000 BMW motorbike he stole from one property was described by the sentencing judge as “absolutely horrific”.

Judge Marie Keane imposed a sentence of 17 months on Jamie Russell of 128 Harbour View Road, Cork, at Cork District Court for a total of 13 separate offences including burglaries, criminal damage, interference with cars and stealing a car – and in one case the BMW motorbike that was crashed and written off.

“This is absolutely horrific. That it is the only word to describe your conduct, Mr Russell. You simply went around interfering with and taking vehicles without any regard for the persons whose homes you visited,” said Judge Keane.

This is simply beyond description.

The judge imposed a number of consecutive sentences totalling 17 months. “Outrageous, and not a word about compensating people,” Judge Keane said.

The judge dealt with the sentencing hearing where the 20-year-old appeared by video link from prison. Judge Keane said the case should not have been held in that manner and that the accused should have been present in person to be sentenced.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said: “He is only turned 20. He has two children. He is supported by his mother. During this spree he was under the influence of tablets. He has some sort of addiction to tablets.”

Mr Burke said that following the spree of crimes in September and October last he was arrested and remanded in custody and has been in jail since November.

Many of the crimes were carried out at houses on Model Farm Road and at cars parked outside them. Jamie Russell also committed offences at Lee Road, Glasheen, Castletreasure in Douglas and Seminary Court in Blackpool. Some of the offences saw him taking coins from unlocked cars. Others saw him burgling houses.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that on October 3 last at Model Farm Road, Russell stole a BMW motorcycle from the garage of a property. As he attempted to drive the powerful bike he crashed it and effectively wrote it off, resulting in a €7,000 loss for the owner.

Another motorbike was stolen by Russell at Seminary Court in Blackpool and on this occasion he caused €500 worth of damage.