Gardaí seize €42k of drugs following searches in Cobh

A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to the seizure.
Gardaí seize €42k of drugs following searches in Cobh

Gardaí have seized approximately €42,000 of drugs following searches carried out in Cobh.

Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 11:35
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s following a seizure of approximately €42,000 during searches carried out in Cobh yesterday.

"Midleton Gardaí conducted the search of a house under warrant and recovered approximately €20,000 of suspected cannabis and €2,000 of suspected cocaine," said a garda spokesperson.

"Further searches were conducted in the area which resulted in the recovery of €20,000 of suspected cannabis."

A man in his 20s was arrested in relation to this seizure and taken to Midleton Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The investigation is ongoing according to the garda spokesperson.

Read More

Two men arrested and €374k seized in organised crime probe in Dublin

More in this section

1327158 Former Celtic footballer Paddy McCourt denies sexual assault allegation
Prisoner Jail for young Cork addict who wrecked €7k motorbike amid 'absolutely horrific' crime spree
Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Corkman had almost 2,000 child abuse images, many 'of a serious nature', court told
Gardaí seize €42k of drugs following searches in Cobh

Two men arrested and €374k seized in organised crime probe in Dublin

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 25
  • 38
  • 43
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices