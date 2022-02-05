Gardaí seize €42k of drugs following searches in Cobh

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s following a seizure of approximately €42,000 during searches carried out in Cobh yesterday.
"Midleton Gardaí conducted the search of a house under warrant and recovered approximately €20,000 of suspected cannabis and €2,000 of suspected cocaine," said a garda spokesperson.
"Further searches were conducted in the area which resulted in the recovery of €20,000 of suspected cannabis."
A man in his 20s was arrested in relation to this seizure and taken to Midleton Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
The investigation is ongoing according to the garda spokesperson.