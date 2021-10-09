Family sign confidentiality agreement to access report into man's death

The family of a man who died in mysterious circumstances 37 years ago have been told they can only have access to a report related to his death if they sign a confidentiality agreement.

Pat Nugent was a 23-year-old banqueting manager who died after being found in a critical condition in the grounds of Bunratty Castle on February 11, 1984. He had organised a party at the castle that night for well-known chef William Ryan and his wife.

In the early hours of the morning, Mr Nugent was in the car park along with Mr Ryan and two off-duty gardaí. He was reported to have said: “He clocked me”, and evidence would subsequently show that his injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

The late Pat Nugent.

The two gardaí faced a disciplinary inquiry afterwards, and Mr Ryan was charged but acquitted of manslaughter.

The case was examined by the Independent Review Mechanism, set up in 2014 to look at hundreds of complaints of Garda investigations or conduct. Following that, the case was one of only five which were recommended to require further examination.

In 2017, justice minister Frances Fitzgerald appointed retired district court judge Patrick Clyne to lead an inquiry into the Garda investigation and disciplinary inquiries that took place as a result of the incident.

Mr Nugent’s family has now been told by officials from the Department of Justice that the inquiry was now complete, but they would only be allowed access it if they agreed to sign a confidentiality agreement.

“We are glad we are going to get the report,” Mr Nugent’s sister Deirdre told the Irish Examiner, following the meeting with officials.

“While we have to keep it confidential, we are glad that this part of the process is over, and we are anxious to see the findings and whatever recommendations are there.

I have asked that the minister make a statement explaining why it isn’t being published at this point.”

Family solicitor Kevin Winters of KRW Law in Belfast was in attendance at the meeting.

“The family have had to wait a year to get news about the findings arising from the Section 42 inquiry,” he said.

“Thankfully we now have a timescale for the release of the report, but I have to stress that at this stage everything remains confidential until further engagement with the minister's office and due process is complete.”