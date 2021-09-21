Two men arrested; eight Rolexes, six vehicles and cash seized during CAB raids in Kildare

Two men have been arrested and items including eight Rolex watches, six vehicles and a large amount of cash have been seized in Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) raids in Kildare on Tuesday morning.

About 150 CAB officers and gardaí from of the Emergency Response Unit, Tallaght District Detective Unit, Kildare Divisional Detective Unit, Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit, Garda National Immigration Bureau, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Garda Dog Unit were involved in the operation.