Two men arrested; eight Rolexes, six vehicles and cash seized during CAB raids in Kildare

Two men have been arrested and items including eight Rolex watches, six vehicles and a large amount of cash have been seized in Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) raids in Kildare on Tuesday morning.
About 150 CAB officers and gardaí from of the Emergency Response Unit, Tallaght District Detective Unit, Kildare Divisional Detective Unit, Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit, Garda National Immigration Bureau, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Garda Dog Unit were involved in the operation.
In total, eight residential properties and two professional addresses in the Newbridge area were searched.
CAB said the operation targeted the assets, including properties, of an organised crime gang.
- €51,000 in cash;
- Eight Rolex watches;
- Two Chanel bags;
- A Canada Goose jacket;
- Three 201 Ford Focus cars;
- A 202 Ford Transit;
- A 202 CITROËN Berlingo;
- And a 191 Volkswagen Golf
Two men, one aged 19 and the other aged 40, were arrested following the raids for an offence contrary to Section 6 (Deception) of the Theft and Fraud Offence Act in respect of a local Garda investigation.
Both are currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station.
A CAB spokesperson said the morning’s searches were carried as part of an ongoing investigation.
To date, the investigation has identified and restrained 17 bank accounts containing cumulative funds of €495,000.
“This operation is a significant development in the ongoing criminal and proceeds of crime investigations being conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Tallaght District Detective Unit,” the spokesperson added.