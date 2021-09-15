Gardaí to request records of convicted rapist Ian Horgan's application to join Tinder

Convicted killer Ian Horgan has authorised Gardaí to access records of his application to join the dating app Tinder, after claiming in court that the use of the name ‘Cian’ in his profile was a typing error.

The convicted sex offender, jailed for the rape and killing of beautician Rachel Kiely in 2002, signed the authorisation at Macroom District Court, and it will now be forwarded to the CEO of Tinder.

It came after Mr Horgan, 37, outlined through his solicitor that his defence to the charge that he joined the dating app under an alias that had not been notified to Gardaí was that essentially the use of the name 'Cian' had been a simple error.

Gardaí allege that between May 24 and 31 last he failed to notify them of a name that he was using that had not been previously notified to use the app, which is an offence under Section 10, sub-section 2, of the Sex Offenders Act 2001.

Predictive text 'error'

Mr Horgan’s solicitor, Sean Cahill, told Judge James McNulty that his client had joined the app through a mobile phone and that 'Cian' may have appeared due to predictive text. He said legal aid, previously granted, would not cover the IT expert that would be required to help him maintain that defence in court.

Mr Cahill said Mr Horgan had provided three pieces of information as part of his joining of Tinder: his email address, his phone number and bank details through his bank card to pay the €15 fee. He said it was not his client’s intention to use a different name.

Inspector Dave Callaghan said the State was not in a position to contest that element, but would rather focus on the fact that the only part of the profile seen by the public included a photograph, verified with a blue tick, and one name - in this case, Cian.

“The profile name is the one that appears for the public to see,” Insp. Callaghan said.

Authorisation

Judge McNulty asked if Mr Horgan, who has an address at 53 Byrne Avenue, Prospect in Co. Limerick and who previously had an address in Macroom, was going to authorise Tinder to provide details of his application.

Insp. Callaghan said this process could be shortened if the phone used to create the profile was made available, but the court heard it was not.

Insp. Callaghan said there may be a delay in receiving those records from Tinder, even though they have an office in Dublin, as the data could be stored in the United States. “They are very slow at responding to correspondence from law enforcement,” he said.

Judge McNulty said if the site wanted to maintain its status as a credible and lawful body they would need to assist criminal investigations and a criminal defence.

Read More Cork killer denies breaching Sex Offenders Act by using alias on Tinder

He said Mr Horgan would be asserting that the name Cian was entered in error, either as an administrative error, a computer error or somebody else’s error. He said the consent of Mr Horgan left the way clear for the records to be provided.

The authorisation was drafted and signed by Mr Horgan, addressed to the CEO of Tinder, authorising all information regarding his application to Tinder to be provided to the Superintendent in Macroom.

Horgan left the court on continuing bail, which is subject to conditions, and the matter will be mentioned at Macroom District Court on October 20 next. Gardaí requested the Tinder profile, which is not active, not be deleted or interfered with.