Cork killer denies breaching Sex Offenders Act by using alias on Tinder

Convicted killer Ian Horgan has pleaded not guilty to a charge of breaching the Sex Offenders Act by going on the dating app Tinder under an alias.

The 37-year-old lodged his not guilty plea to the charge through his solicitor at Macroom District Court. The matter will now go to a hearing on September 17.

Horgan, 37, was convicted in 2002 of the rape and manslaughter of beautician Rachel Kiely in Ballincollig in 2000. The 22-year-old had been walking her dog in a park when she was attacked. Horgan was 16 at the time and was 18 when he was sentenced.

Horgan had first been charged with a breach of the Sex Offenders Act on June 4.

On that day before Bandon District Court Detective Sergeant Derek Mulcahy told Judge James McNulty that at 7.39pm on June 3 he had arrested Mr Horgan and later charged him. The accused made no reply to the charge.

Det. Sgt Mulcahy had said Mr Horgan was subject to the Sex Offenders Act for an indefinite period.

“Mr Horgan is alleged to have gone on the dating app Tinder under the alias of Cian, which he had not disclosed to Gardaí,” Det. Sgt Mulcahy said at that court appearance. "He failed to notify Gardaí of his use of this name.”

He had been granted bail subject to conditions, which included signing on three times a week at Macroom Garda Station, observing a curfew and not using any social media. Horgan later appeared before Macroom District Court regarding a change of address, informing the court that he had moved to Limerick, with a change to bail conditions granted at that time.

The court had heard that Mr Horgan was unemployed and he had been granted legal aid.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had directed the matter be dealt with at district court level.

At Macroom District Court today Judge James McNulty heard that Mr Horgan's non-appearance may have been due to a mix-up over dates. His solicitor, Sean Cahill, lodged the plea of not guilty to the charge.

Judge McNulty noted his non-appearance, which he said was excused. He remanded Mr Horgan on continuing bail until the date of the hearing.