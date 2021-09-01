Gardaí appeal for information as €60k worth of cannabis seized in Shannon

The drugs were discovered during a search on lands in the Drumgeely area at about 9pm on Tuesday night
Gardaí appeal for information as €60k worth of cannabis seized in Shannon

No arrests have been made. File picture

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 13:38
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí have seized about €60,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Shannon, Co Clare.

The drugs were discovered during a search on lands in the Drumgeely area at about 9pm on Tuesday night.

During the course of the search, two carrier bags containing the illegal substance were located.

The drugs will now be sent for forensic analysis.

No arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Drumgeely area on Tuesday night, shortly before or after 9pm, who may have seen anything unusual to make contact with them.

Anyone with information which may be of assistance to this inquiry is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station on 061-365 900 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Man to appear in court after gardaí uncover €2m worth of cannabis in boxes of chilli peppers

