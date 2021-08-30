Hot stuff: Cannabis worth €2m found in boxes of chilli peppers

Gardaí have discovered drugs worth more than €2.5m in two separate seizures across the Midlands and in Co Louth, led by a huge haul of cannabis hidden in boxes of green chillis and courgettes.

Gardaí said officers responding to a report of unusual activity on a road in Emo, County Laois, searched a storage facility and surrounding area, with officers observing pallets containing boxes of vegetables which had previously been unloaded from an articulated truck.