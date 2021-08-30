Hot stuff: Cannabis worth €2m found in boxes of chilli peppers

Gardaí have discovered drugs worth more than €2.5m in two separate seizures across the Midlands and in Co Louth, led by a huge haul of cannabis hidden in boxes of green chillis and courgettes.
Gardaí said officers responding to a report of unusual activity on a road in Emo, County Laois, searched a storage facility and surrounding area, with officers observing pallets containing boxes of vegetables which had previously been unloaded from an articulated truck.
When the boxes were searched, gardaí recovered the 121kg of packaged cannabis herb, worth an estimated €2,180,000.
A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene, and was being questioned in Portlaoise Garda Station tonight.
Separately today, three men were arrested after €384,000 worth of cannabis plants were found at properties in Drogheda in Co Louth and Edenderry in Co Offaly.