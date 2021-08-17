Picture released of the moment undercover Spanish police arrested Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch

Police in Spain have released images of their arrest of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch on the Costa del Sol on Thursday of last week.

The 58-year-old is wanted in Ireland in relation to the attack on the Regency Hotel in 2016.

That attack resulted in the shooting dead of Kinahan cartel lieutenant David Byrne, and ignited the Kinahan-Hutch feud, which has been linked to 18 murders in Ireland and Spain.

Spanish authorities say that Hutch left his home in the centre of Fuengirola and was followed by undercover police into Malaga town.

He walked through the busy streets to a well-known restaurant where he was arrested by agents who say he was carrying false documentation at the time.

Hutch fled Ireland after the notorious assault on the north Dublin hotel in February 2016, travelling between countries but he is mostly thought to be resident in Spain.

Last April, the High Court issued a European Arrest Warrant for Gerry Hutch followed an application by the Garda investigation team in Ballymun on foot of a direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Regency Hotel attack, a retaliatory revenge strike for the murder of The Monk's nephew, Gary Hutch, took place during a boxing weigh-in and saw assailants dressed in mock Garda ERU-style uniforms and brandishing AK47 assault rifles, storming the hotel in search of Daniel Kinahan.

According to the Spanish police report, their investigation into Hutch began after gardaí alerted them to the arrest warrant.

They believe he was residing in the Canary Islands but lost track of him when he went into hiding in April.

Police say they turned their investigations to Costa del Sol and figures of interest who they believed could lead them to Hutch.

They tracked Hutch to the area but were unable to get an exact location as he had a "large logistics network" which allowed him to remain hidden.

Police finally tracked him to a house in Fuengirola and established discreet surveillance, finally seeing an opportunity as Hutch left the house on Thursday, April 12.

The report says that as Hutch walked through Malaga was “very focused on his safety, making numerous stops and speed changes”, until he arrived at his destination.

He was then detained by undercover Civil Guard agents.

Gardaí then applied for access to Hutch’s hideout and carried out a search of the residence on Friday.