Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has been arrested in Spain, according to reports.

RTÉ has reported that the 58-year-old was arrested in Spain on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

Hutch is wanted in Ireland to face charges in connection with the Regency Hotel attack five years ago.

That attack resulted in the shooting dead of Kinahan cartel lieutenant David Byrne, escalated the Kinahan-Hutch feud, which has been linked to 18 murders in Ireland and Spain.

