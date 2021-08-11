Operation Tara sees gardaí make multiple drugs seizures across the country 

Gardaí in Castlerea, Co Roscommon have arrested one man and seized over €56,000 worth of cannabis in two searches as part of Operation Tara.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, was taken to Castlerea Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Gardaí from the Longford Divisional Drugs Unit and the Castlerea District carried out two searches in Roscommon earlier this afternoon that led to the seizure of cannabis plants and cannabis worth €56,050.

The first search uncovered a grow house with over 30 plants discovered estimated to be worth over €24,000 along with assorted drug paraphernalia.

Drugs seized in Co Offaly yesterday as part of Operation Tara. Picture: Gardaí

At a follow-up search, cannabis with a street value of €32,050 was seized and the man was arrested at the scene.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Co Waterford seized cannabis and cocaine with a combined value of €20,560 following the search of a house near Waterford City this afternoon.

Another man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and is currently detained at Waterford Garda Station.

Yesterday, the Offaly Drugs Division also conducted a drugs seizure as part of Operation Tara with the search of a house in Tullamore.

Nearly €2,800 worth of cannabis and roughly €2,400 worth of cocaine was discovered.

Investigating gardaí arrested two juveniles.

Operation Tara is supposed to tackle street dealing in cities and towns and is aimed at reassuring local communities of the work gardaí are doing to protect them.

In total, more than €81,000 of illegal drugs was seized as part of the three search operations in multiple locations across the country.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing in each of the three seizures.