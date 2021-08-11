Almost 90% of adults have received a dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Two-thirds of the total population are fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures.

With 6.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered to August 10, just under 90% of adults and 88% of people over the age of 16 have received at least one dose.

Chair of the vaccine taskforce, Professor Brian MacCraith, shared the latest available data which shows that 78% of adults and 76% of people over 16 are now fully vaccinated.

Prof MacCraith hailed the "amazing response" of Irish people while sharing statistics from Our World in Data which shows Ireland's vaccination rollout ahead of countries such as France, Italy, Germany and the US.

He added that it is concerning to see the vaccination status of countries such as Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Tanzania where less than 2% of the population has receive a vaccine dose.

The World Health Organisation has appealed to wealthier countries not to begin offering booster jabs until more of the global population has been vaccinated.

Evening vaccination clinics will help with rollout among 12 to 15-year-olds

Some pharmacies will operate evening vaccine clinics to help the roll-out to children aged between 12 and 15.

Registration on the HSE portal will open tomorrow for the age group with first jabs to be given out as soon as this weekend.

Parents' permission is required for children to get a vaccine so it is hoped the evening clinics will ease the burden on work pressures.

"Up until now, there have been pharmacies running vaccination clinics in the evenings, separate from the rest of the business of the pharmacy because that is what suited the community and that is what suited the pharmacy," said Darragh O'Loughlin from the Irish Pharmacy Union.

"I think that will continue particularly because parents need to be there and a lot of parents are working during the day.

Stricter lockdowns were needed due to limited hospital capacity - IMO president

The Irish Medical Organisation is calling for the HSE bring in 5,000 more hospital beds, and recruit 2,000 more doctors.

The Irish Medical Organisation is calling for the Government to radically invest in the health system and says doctors are looking ahead to winter with a sense of despair.

This morning, there are 206 Covid patients in hospital, up 10% since last Wednesday. There are 33 people being treated for the virus in intensive care units.

The group representing doctors is calling for the HSE bring in 5,000 more hospital beds, and recruit 2,000 more doctors.

Public Health doctor and President of the IMO, Dr Ina Kelly, said stricter lockdowns were required in Ireland because of the limited capacity for hospitalisations and intensive care admissions.

"That is something which has probably impacted on the whole society in a way because the health service was so under stress coming into the Covid-19 pandemic."

Dr Kelly said she hopes the "magnificent rollout" will help to keep numbers down even though the country is opening back up.

She praised the public who have been very willing to work with the health services to make it a success.

"We are in a fourth wave but we hope it is a low peak and that is what we are all hoping for."

Meanwhile, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) issued a strong warning that services could become overwhelmed if overcrowding continues to worsen and is coupled with increasing Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations.

According to their latest figures, there are 369 patients waiting for beds this morning - 298 in the emergency department and 71 in other wards.

The worst-hit hospitals included University Hospital Limerick (43), University Hospital Galway (32) and Cork University Hospital (31).