Two arrested after drugs and firearm seizure under Operation Tara in Dublin

Gardaí have seized a machine gun and arrested two men, one of them aged in his late teens, in an operation in west Dublin.

Detectives are examining if the firearm is linked with a notorious crime gang in the Finglas and wider north Dublin area.

The search was conducted by the local drugs unit under Operation Tara, a dedicated national operation which was formally launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at the start of last month.

Operation Tara is supposed to tackle street dealing in cities and towns and is aimed at reassuring local communities of the work gardaí are doing to protect them.

In a statement on the latest gun haul, Garda HQ said: Gardaí have seized a suspected firearm and €2,000 worth of suspected heroin following a search operation in Dublin 11 this afternoon, Friday 6 August 2021.

“The drugs and firearm were seized as part of ‘Operation Tara’ during a planned search operation of two residential properties in Finglas, shortly before 3pm.” It said both the suspected firearm and the suspected drugs will be sent for analysis.

DNA and ballistic tests will be conducted on the firearm.

The Garda statement said: “Two men, one in his 30s and the other in his late teens were arrested and taken to Finglas Garda station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“The male in his teens was charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning, Saturday 7 August 2021. The male in his 30s was released without charge with a file now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”