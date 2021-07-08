Aggressive drunk fined for abusing gardaí and people having drinks outdoors

Patrons of premises on Princes St, Cork, who were drinking outside had to contend with a man who got drunk and aggressive and abused gardaí who arrived to deal with the rumpus.

Sergeant Pat Lyons described the scene that occurred shortly after 8pm on June 5 as families were enjoying the outdoor facilities in the area.

“Gardaí were called as it was alleged that a man had pulled his shirt off and he was aggressive with members of the public,” said Sgt Lyons.

“Kevin O’Flynn was extremely aggressive and shouted at gardaí: ‘Ye fat c***s, ye do fuck all with your big fucking wages.’ ”

O’Flynn also told gardaí they should arrest members of a named family in Cork.

The defendant, who appeared before Cork District Court, was also shouting at a woman in a group close to where he had been on Princes St on that evening.

He shouted at her: “Fuck you, you foxy bitch.”

O’Flynn, age 23, of Glantane, Mallow, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and also being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

He had a previous conviction for each of these offences before, and one for refusing to leave the scene of a disturbance.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said: “The background was that he was socialising in town with one or more friends and there was banter with people at an adjacent table, but it became unpleasant at a certain point in time. He felt he was being slagged by the other group.”

Judge Olann Kelleher asked: “Were these people dining on Princes St?”

Mr Buttimer said they were drinking.

The solicitor said O’Flynn had some depression-related condition. He had been off drink for 15 months and had a slip around this time. He is back off drink again now and he is working, Mr Buttimer said.

“He wishes to apologise for his behaviour,” said Mr Buttimer.

Judge Kelleher fined O’Flynn €250 for threatening behaviour and €100 for drunkenness but warned about the possibility of further convictions: “You will be in custody if you have another one.”