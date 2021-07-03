Two women due in court on human trafficking, prostitution, and money laundering offences

Two women are due in court following their arrests as part of an ongoing garda investigation into human trafficking, organised prostitution and money laundering.

The pair, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested in the wake of searches carried out in Roscommon, Longford and Donegal on June 28 by officers attached to the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit (HTICU) at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB).