Two women due in court on human trafficking, prostitution, and money laundering offences

The pair were arrested on June 28 following GNPSB searches in Roscommon, Longford and Donegal
The Courts of Criminal Justice in Dublin. File Picture

Sat, 03 Jul, 2021 - 09:52
Steven Heaney

Two women are due in court following their arrests as part of an ongoing garda investigation into human trafficking, organised prostitution and money laundering.

The pair, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested in the wake of searches carried out in Roscommon, Longford and Donegal on June 28 by officers attached to the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit (HTICU) at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB).

Both women are scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin later this morning.

A garda spokesperson called on any persons who have been the victim of human trafficking to contact the bureau directly or to phone the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Any information communicated will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and sensitivity, the spokesperson added.

The wider GNPSB operation is ongoing.

