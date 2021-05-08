Man, 20s, hospitalised following serious assault in Charleville

Gardaí investigating a serious assault incident that occurred in Cork yesterday are appealing for information.

The assault occurred shortly after 5pm on Bakers Road, Charleville.

A man, aged in his late 20s, was seriously injured when he sustained a number of lacerations during an altercation involved a group of people.

The injured man was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is understood to be stable.

The scene has been examined by local Gardaí. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witness to come forward. They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage (including dash cam) from the Bakers Road area at the time of the incident, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Charleville on 063-21770 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.