Mercedes seized and €110k in bank accounts frozen in CAB raid targeting drug gangs

Officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau have seized a Mercedes, cash and frozen more than €110,000 in a number of bank accounts following raids in Dublin and Kildare this morning.
CAB says the searches targeted two organised crime gangs who are "actively involved" in drug trafficking nationally.
The raids were carried out by CAB officers, with the GNDOCB, ERU, Eastern Region ASU, Eastern Region Detective Units and the Customs Dog Unit.
Two cars - a 191 Mercedes and a 211 Skoda Kodiaq - were seized.
Following the searches, €110,000 in a number of bank accounts was restrained.
€6,300 in cash, £3,385 in sterling and documentation in relation to the acquisition of a number of other properties were also seized.