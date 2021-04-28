Gardaí arrest three during international investigation into illegal immigration

Three men have been arrested after an operation that saw six residential properties, five in Dublin and one in Wicklow, searched by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB).
The search was part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime group suspected of facilitating illegal immigration in the Common Travel Area.
Gardaí seized a number of suspected false documents, financial documentation and cash.
Similar investigations are being undertaken by the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force, supported by Interpol. The UK's Home Office also undertook related searches this morning.
The three men, aged 52, 46 and 26 were arrested by the GNIB on suspicion of involvement in facilitating a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence and are being detained at a number of Dublin Garda Stations.
Speaking this morning on the investigation, Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll, Head of Organised & Serious Crime said: "This operation was undertaken by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) with a view to protecting the common travel area operated by the UK and Ireland from being exploited by organised crime groups who are suspected to be involved in facilitating illegal immigration”.