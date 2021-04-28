Gardaí appeal for witnesses after aggravated burglary in Tipperary

Gardaí received a report around 1.30am that four men wearing balaclavas had broken into a house and threatened the owner.
Gardaí from Borrisokane and Nenagh carried out a patrol of the area but the car was not found.

Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 13:54
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in the Ballinderry area of Borrisokane on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí received a report around 1.30am that four men wearing balaclavas had broken into a house and threatened the owner.

The four men left the scene empty-handed in a silver car following the confrontation. The homeowner was not injured.

Gardaí from Borrisokane and Nenagh carried out a patrol of the area but the car was not found.

A technical examination was carried out at the scene.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may information, particularly drivers with dashcam footage, to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067-50459, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

