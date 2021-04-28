Gardaí appeal for witnesses after aggravated burglary in Tipperary

Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in the Ballinderry area of Borrisokane on Wednesday morning.
Gardaí received a report around 1.30am that four men wearing balaclavas had broken into a house and threatened the owner.
The four men left the scene empty-handed in a silver car following the confrontation. The homeowner was not injured.
Gardaí from Borrisokane and Nenagh carried out a patrol of the area but the car was not found.
A technical examination was carried out at the scene.
Gardai are appealing for anyone who may information, particularly drivers with dashcam footage, to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067-50459, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.