Cases against former scout leader David Barry adjourned

The cases against Cork businessman David Barry on charges of sexually assaulting boy scouts was adjourned for a week following their first mention at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.
The cases against 72-year-old David Barry, of Firgrove Gardens, Bishopstown, Cork, were mentioned in the call-over of the list on the opening day of the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court for city cases.
Defence barrister Mahon Corkery said that certain preliminary issues would need to be dealt with before the cases could proceed.
In the first book of evidence David Barry faces 26 historical counts of sexually assaulting boy scouts and a 27th charge related to an alleged attempted sexual assault.
Those charges are in respect of nine different complainants – former boy scouts. Many of them are now in their 40’s. Seven charges are of sexual assault, 19 of indecent assault (which is the identical charge to sexual assault) and one of attempted sexual assault. The attempted sexual assault relates to one complainant. The other charges relate variously to the other eight complainants.
Charges relate to a period from 1986 to 2005 at a location in Cork. Many of the charges relate to the 1980’s and 1990’s.
The second book of evidence relates to a single charge that on an unknown date between September 1 2007 and June 30 2008 he sexually assaulted a scout who was in his early teens.