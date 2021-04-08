New book of evidence served against former scout leader David Barry

A new book of evidence was served today on well-known retired Cork businessman David Barry on a charge of sexually assaulting a boy scout approximately 13 years ago.

Barry, 72, of Firgrove Gardens, Bishopstown, Cork, was served with the book of evidence by Detective Garda Gary Duggan at Cork District Court.

On the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on Monday next, April 12.

The charge states that on an unknown date between September 1, 2007 and June 30, 2008 he sexually assaulted a scout who was in his early teens. Judge Olann Kelleher said the only restriction on publicity of the case was that the complainant would not be identified.

Daithí Ó Donnabháin, defence solicitor, said today that this new case would now join up with other charges with which the same defendant was charged previously.

Another book of evidence was served on David Barry earlier this year on 26 historical counts of sexually assaulting boy scouts and a 27th charge related to an alleged attempted sexual assault.

Those charges are in respect of nine different complainants — former boy scouts. Many of them are now aged in their 40s.

Seven charges are of sexual assault, 19 of indecent assault (which is the identical charge to sexual assault) and one of attempted sexual assault. The attempted sexual assault relates to one complainant. The other charges relate variously to the other eight complainants.

Charges relate to a period from 1986 to 2005 at a location in Cork. Many of the charges relate to the 1980s and 1990s.

Those charges will be in the list of cases at the forthcoming sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.