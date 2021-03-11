Partial skeletal remains found in search for murdered teenager

Partial skeletal remains were discovered on Thursday afternoon during searches connected with the murder of a teenager last January.
Gardaí in Drogheda investigating the murder of a 17-year-old male juvenile last year commenced searches in an outdoor area close to Rathmullen Park in Drogheda on Thursday morning.
Gardaí discovered the partial skeletal remains in the afternoon.
The Garda Technical Bureau is at the scene as part of the ongoing operation.
The search area remains sealed off and the searches are ongoing.