Cannabis worth €1.8m seized at Ringaskiddy Ferry Terminal

Revenue officers have seized herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.8m at Ringaskiddy Ferry Terminal.
A total of 90kg of herbal cannabis was seized as a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Marley.
The drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a Polish registered van that had arrived from Roscoff, France.
A total of 37 separate packages of herbal cannabis were subsequently found deeply concealed within panels of the van.
The driver of the van, a male Polish national in his 20s, was detained and subsequently arrested by An Garda Siochana.
Investigations are ongoing.