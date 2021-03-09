Cannabis worth €1.8m seized at Ringaskiddy Ferry Terminal

37 separate packages of herbal cannabis were found within panels of a Polish registered van
Cannabis worth €1.8m seized at Ringaskiddy Ferry Terminal

A total of 90kg of herbal cannabis was seized as a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Marley.

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 18:44
Nicole Glennon

Revenue officers have seized herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.8m at Ringaskiddy Ferry Terminal.

A total of 90kg of herbal cannabis was seized as a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Marley.

The drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a Polish registered van that had arrived from Roscoff, France. 

A total of 37 separate packages of herbal cannabis were subsequently found deeply concealed within panels of the van.

The driver of the van, a male Polish national in his 20s, was detained and subsequently arrested by An Garda Siochana.

Investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Cork Gardaí find €12m cocaine haul on ship from Central America

More in this section

gavel No jail for Corkman who threatened young woman after dog fouled on green
FILE PHOTO Cabinet will hear from Minister for Education Norma Foley this morning, on the negotiations with the INTO and ASTI re Education minister loses appeal over home-schooled students
Bernard Barton1 Judge sceptical insurers will ensure public benefit from new guidelines
drugsgardaiplace: ringaskiddy
Cannabis worth €1.8m seized at Ringaskiddy Ferry Terminal

Two women arrested as cannabis and cash worth €238k seized in Dublin

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 6, 2021

  • 3
  • 14
  • 17
  • 18
  • 38
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices