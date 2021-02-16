Detector dog Gus sniffs out 2.7m cigarettes at Rosslare

Revenue officers seized approximately 2.7m cigarettes at Rosslare Europort yesterday with the help of a detector dog.

The cigarettes, branded ‘L&M’, have a retail value of over €1.8m representing a potential loss to the exchequer of more than €1.4m.

The illegal cigarettes were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a polish registered articulated lorry and its accompanying trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

The cigarettes have a retail value of over €1.8m representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €1.4m

The search, which was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Gus, led to the discovery of the cigarettes concealed within the load.

A Polish national in his 40s has been questioned and investigations are ongoing at this time.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal cigarettes and follows the seizure of 3m cigarettes at Rosslare Europort earlier on Monday.